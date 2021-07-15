HRT Financial LP Takes $2.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.