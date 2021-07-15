HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,123. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

