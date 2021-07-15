Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

HTHT opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

