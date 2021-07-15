Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

