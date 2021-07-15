Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €50.08 ($58.92).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.