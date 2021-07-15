HUNT Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $29.30 million and $15.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

