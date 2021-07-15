hybrix (HY) One Day Volume Tops $8,765.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. hybrix has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $8,765.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, hybrix has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One hybrix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00006109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

