Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

HYMC stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.14.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392,169 shares of company stock worth $4,949,371. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

