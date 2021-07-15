iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $75.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

IAFNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $53.39 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

