Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

