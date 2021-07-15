IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.