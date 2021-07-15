IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $687.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.90 million and the lowest is $679.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,213. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

