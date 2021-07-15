IG Gold Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $7,659.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

