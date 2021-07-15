IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $127.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.