ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
