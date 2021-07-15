Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.98.
IMO traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.99. 378,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,733. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.03. The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.