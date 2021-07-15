Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.98.

IMO traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.99. 378,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,733. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.03. The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

