Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.03.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

