Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMII remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,462. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

