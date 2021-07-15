Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMII remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,462. Inception Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Inception Mining
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.