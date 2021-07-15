Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

