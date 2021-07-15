Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

