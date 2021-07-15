Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. Infosys has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.