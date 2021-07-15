Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.
IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.
IR stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.90 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
