Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

IR stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

