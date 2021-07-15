Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.08. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96.

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

