Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

XAIR opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

