Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Acquires 328,500 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 328,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,082.00 ($12,201.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 33.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Cazaly Resources
