Insider Buying: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Buys 25,001 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 25,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.