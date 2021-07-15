Insider Buying: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Buys 25,001 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 25,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.
Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.
CMPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.