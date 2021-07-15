Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
