Insider Buying: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 591,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,886.40.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

TSE GUD traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$5.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,103. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.169675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

