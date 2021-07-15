Insider Buying: Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM) Insider Buys 105,000 Shares of Stock

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM) insider Mike Stewart purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

LON MMM opened at GBX 4.93 ($0.06) on Thursday. Mining, Minerals & Metals plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.46 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Mining, Minerals & Metals Company Profile

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

