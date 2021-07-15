Insider Buying: Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Buys 157,895 Shares of Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 157,895 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

