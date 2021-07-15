Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Purchases 110,000 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.

NASDAQ:MCAEU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.