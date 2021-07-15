Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Purchases 110,000 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.
NASDAQ:MCAEU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
