Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 292,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.