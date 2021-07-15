Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 292,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

