Insider Buying: Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Insider Buys 1,132,075 Shares of Stock

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) insider Cathal Friel purchased 1,132,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £294,339.50 ($384,556.44).
Open Orphan stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. Open Orphan plc has a one year low of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.44.
About Open Orphan
