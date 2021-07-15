Insider Buying: Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Insider Buys 1,132,075 Shares of Stock

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) insider Cathal Friel purchased 1,132,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £294,339.50 ($384,556.44).

Open Orphan stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. Open Orphan plc has a one year low of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.44.

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

