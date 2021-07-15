Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

