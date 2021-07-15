Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $314.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $131.67 and a 1 year high of $329.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.