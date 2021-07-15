Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

