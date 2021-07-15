Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,438 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $144,646.54.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,073,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

