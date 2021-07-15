Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells 5,860 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $674,837.60.
CTXS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.98. 52,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,277. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
