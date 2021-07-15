Insider Selling: Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMS. upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

