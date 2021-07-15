Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 10,446 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00.
Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
