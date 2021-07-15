Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 10,446 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

