Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 16,301 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

