Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

