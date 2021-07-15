Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$21,300.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823,302 shares in the company, valued at C$2,589,088.84.

Shares of ML stock opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 55.38 and a quick ratio of 54.79. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.49.

Get Millennial Lithium alerts:

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.