Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.

NLST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,757. Netlist, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NLST. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

