Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells $46,886.10 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

