Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells $46,886.10 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $112.57.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.