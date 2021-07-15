Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,303,469 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,303,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $14,235,438.42. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $4.04 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.