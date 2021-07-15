Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $968.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

