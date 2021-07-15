Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 71,587 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,174,813.06.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20.

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.

On Monday, May 24th, John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

