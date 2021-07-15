Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 6,447 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $29,591.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 2,301 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $11,044.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

LOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000.

Several analysts have commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

