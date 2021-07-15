Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CAO Sells $274,120.00 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00.

ALL stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

