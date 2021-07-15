Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $580,020.00.
AZEK opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24.
The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.
About The AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
